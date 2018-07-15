Scarecrow festival heading to Warwick

A new festival will be heading to Warwick later this year.

Organised by market operators, CJ’s Events Warwickshire, a Scarecrow Festival is set to take over the town centre in September.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire is also behind the popular Warwick Food Festival, which takes place every May.

On Sunday September 23 from 11am to 5pm residents and visitors of the town will be able to wander around the scarecrow trail in the town centre where they can see the handmade scarecrows, while taking in the historic sights of the town.

As well as the trail there will also be a fete in Market Place which will feature charity stalls, arts and craft stalls, food and drink, entertainment, arena shows and wheelbarrow races.

Now the team at CJ’s Events Warwickshire are appealing for businesses, charities, organisations, schools and residents to get involved with the festival by making a scarecrow for the trail.

Jamie Walker, from CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “We’re excited to bring a unique Scarecrow Festival into the town centre.

“We’re now calling on local schools, groups, charity organisations, businesses and individuals to get involved by creating a scarecrow which will be placed around the town centre.

“There will be something for all the family in Market Place with stalls, entertainment, wheelbarrow races and more.”

For more details about the Scarecrow Festival or to get in touch about making a scarecrow for the trail go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk or email: info@cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk