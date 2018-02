A Warwickshire County Councillor has been recognised by the Queen for his notable contribution to both his own and the wider community within the Commonwealth.

Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi (Con, Warwick South), who is also a former Whitnash mayor and current Warwick town councillor, attended a reception at Buckingham Palace and attended on behalf of the councils which he is a member of and the voluntary organisations he has been a part of.