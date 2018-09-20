Residential roads to close in Kenilworth for roadworks

Parts of some residential roads in Kenilworth are set to close for roadworks to take place.

Thornby Avenue between the junction with Arden Road and the junction with Windy Arbour will close from 9am on Monday October 1 to 3pm on Thursday October 4 for resurfacing work.

Drivers will be diverted via Farmer Ward Road, Birches Lane and Windy Arbour.

And a small section of Dencer Drive from the junction with Glasshouse Lane to just before the junction with Mayfield Drive will be closed from 9am to 4pm on Thursday October 4 to repair the road surface.

Drivers will be diverted via Glasshouse Lane, Leyes Lane and Dencer Drive.