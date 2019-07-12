Record-breaking year for Warwick in Bloom awards

This year’s Warwick in Bloom results are in and it’s been a record year for entrants and a record year for medal winners, including 33 Gold Medals awarded across the town.
This year’s overall winner is All Saints’ Junior School, with recognition to its planting variety and the enthusiasm of the teaching staff to encourage horticulture knowledge and experience for their pupils.
Cllr Richard Eddy, chair of community and culture at Warwick Town Council, said: “It is amazing how much every participant has upped their game for 2019 as evidenced by the record number of Gold Medals awarded.
“The competition has never been so well supported by both residents and local businesses, while also being so tough to judge, as it was this year.
"The standard of entrants’ planting has evolved in leaps and bounds, with the winners just nudging it a point or two above other entrants in their categories.
“Warwick in Bloom adds to the green corridor we aspire to create through the town each summer, and it is especially heartening to see communities and retirement groups come together to support an initiative that also gives back in terms of wellbeing and outdoor activity.
"In addition, it provides commercial premises with a reason to look their best for both us, as residents, and visitors to the town who repeatedly compliment me on how vibrant the town looks thanks to the multitude of planted displays.
"To have 33 gold medal winners, judged to an official standard, should make everyone very proud.”
This year’s medal winners are:
Category 1: Shop
GOLD Winner: The Holloway Shops
GOLD: Torry’s Hardware & DIY
Category 2: Commercial premises (baskets and boxes)
GOLD Winner: Forever Living
GOLD: The Court House
GOLD: Alderson House
Category 2a: Commercial premises (Gardens)
GOLD Winner: Alderson House
GOLD: Warwick Racecourse
Category 3: Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants
GOLD Winner: The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel
GOLD: The New Bowling Green pub
GOLD: Wetherspoons
GOLD: Park Cottage
SILVER GILT: The Rose & Crown
Category 4: Domestic large gardens
GOLD Winner: Anthony Griffin
GOLD: Linda Edwards
Class 5: Domestic small garden (front)
GOLD Winner: Mr and Mrs Swaby
GOLD: Hilary Mayman
SILVER GILT: Mr and Mrs Funiss
SILVER GILT: Michael Kinson
SILVER GILT: Steve and Sally-Ann Downes
SILVER GILT: Angela Green
SILVER GILT: Mark Cox
Class 5a: Domestic small garden (back)
GOLD Winner: Mr and Mrs Swaby
GOLD: Paula Fletcher
GOLD: Noel and Linda Butler
GOLD: Jackie Harvey
GOLD: Angela Green
GOLD: Mrs C Maclaclan
Class 6: Domestic window box, hanging basket
GOLD Winner: Kathy Spackman
SILVER GILT: Mr and Mrs Furniss
Class 7: Sheltered/retirement accommodation (individuals)
GOLD Winner: Stephanie Burdett
Class 8: Community gardens (groups)
GOLD Winner: Priory Walk
GOLD: Rohan Gardens
Class 9: School activity or garden
GOLD Winner: All Saints’ Junior School
GOLD: Emscote Infants School
GOLD: Westgate Pre-school
GOLD: Westgate Primary School
Class 10: Public access gardens
GOLD Winner: Hill Close Gardens
GOLD: The Mill Garden
Class 11: Community Streets
GOLD Winner: St Nicholas Church Street
GOLD: Albert Street
GOLD: Woodcote Road
SILVER GILT: West Street
The Warwick In Bloom Awards evening will be held on September 5 at 7.20pm at The Ballroom, in The Court House, Jury Street, Warwick.