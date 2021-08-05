Record-breaking rider from Radford Semele helps make a war hero's dream come true

Norman Hyde hands the keys to Simon with Hank and Robin of Trike Design. Photo by Tony Smith

A record-breaking rider from Radford Semele has helped to make a Falklands veteran's lifetime’s ambition come true.

War hero Simon Weston CBE is known across the country for his bravery and charity work, following his injuries after the Falklands War.

And after a chat, Norman Hyde, of Radford Semele, found out that Simon had always wanted to ride a motorcycle - and he knew he could help him with that.

Simon on his first ride. Photo by Tony Smith

Simon's trike was officially handed over to him on July 29 - a few days before Simon's 60th birthday.

"This is a dream come true," said Simon. "I can't thank Norman Hyde and all the people who made this happen enough."

At the presentation Industry veteran Norman - who captured the World Sidecar Land Speed Record in 1972 on his Roadrunner III 850cc Triumph Trident powered outfit, a record that remained unbeaten for over 35 years, said: "Knowing what Simon had given to our country and knowing what good people there are in the bike world, from manufacturers and importers, through dealers to clubs and riders, I immediately said ‘Leave it to me, I’ll fix it’".

Norman organised the crowdfunding and the £25k project got off to a roaring start when Triumph Motorcycles donated a new 1200cc Bonneville for conversion.

Trike Design of Caerphilly South Wales (co-incidentally Simon's home town) was chosen to convert the two-wheeler and adapt controls for Simon, who has fingers missing from both hands.

Donations ranging from £5 to four-figure sums came from individuals and the trade, often accompanied by messages of affection for Simon.

The Triumph Owners MCC made a substantial contribution as did the Duke of Richmond (the Goodwood Estate) and the Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA).

Simon's helmet was donated by LS2 and the Held clothing company are making bespoke gloves.

Hank Hancock of Trike Design, specialists in three-wheeler conversions and adaptation for disabled riders, took on the job with enthusiasm.

The Triumph is fitted with TD's latest Brookland Sport design, with boot space inside the smooth GRP mouldings.

The 17in wheels have independent suspension with an anti-roll bar and final transmission is from the chain to twin shafts is via a differential.

Trike Design's Robin Davies designed and fitted the specially-adapted controls. Kliktronic press-button electric gear shifting means that Simon can change up with a finger on his right hand

and down with his left thumb.

Foot pedals for the throttle, brakes and clutch are similarly arranged to car controls.

"I soon worked out how to ride, and especially how to stop," said Simon, who hopes to lure his wife Lucy onto the pillion seat.

The presentation was held on Trike Design's forecourt.

Those in attendance included several representing the TOMCC including club chairman Ken Talbot and members who rode in from Shropshire, Max Roberts of Triumph Motorcycles, Dave Priddle of LS2 helmets and two motorcycle-mounted officers from the national police-run initiative BikeSafe; PC Richard Gibbs and PC Paul Rees.

Simon signed up for the Army at 15. He was aboard the logistics ship RFA Sir Galahad laden with fuels and ammunition when it was bombed by the Argentine Air Force during the conflict in the South Atlantic.

Undergoing taxing reconstructive surgery, at times Simon came close to giving in, but courage and determination saw him emerge positively as a strong advocate for troops' and veterans' rights.