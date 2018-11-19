Pupils at Whitnash school help police with safety campaign

Police and pupils in Whitnash have joined forces in a road safety campaign aimed at parents who do the school run in their cars.

Officers from the Whitnash Safer Neighbourhood Team went on patrol with junior road safety officers at St Joseph’s Primary School and advised drivers and parents about the dangers of parking too close to the school.

The pupils Sophia Penney and Eden Buswell also explained there are alternative places to park including The Plough and Harrow, The Hod Carrier, St Joseph`s church car park and that they could avoid the stress of the school run by parking using one of these sites.