Preparations underway for Warwick’s Victorian Evening

Preparations are underway in Warwick to get the town ready for the Christmas festivities.

The Christmas celebrations in the town will kick off during the annual Victorian Evening event.

Victorian Evening will be taking place on Thursday, November 30 from 5pm to 9pm, which will see the town’s Christmas lights being switched on and the start of the Christmas Tree Festival.

St Mary’s Church will be hosting the annual Christmas Tree Festival, which will see groups, organisations and charities decorating Christmas trees.

The festival will run until December 10 and visitors can vote for their favourite tree. Admission on Victorian Evening is 50p per adult and free for children and after November 30 admission for adults costs £1.

There will also be hand bell ringing, mulled wine, mince pies, craft stalls and a short carol service on the night.

The Rev Vaughan Roberts, Rector of St Mary’s Church, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be having another Christmas Tree Festival.

“Every year it just brings so much life and vibrancy into the church. It’s a great way to connect with the local community and great to have different organisations coming in and dressing the trees. People come from far and wide for the festival and we often meet new faces as well as seeing the familiar ones.”

Victorian Evening will see the town centre lined with stalls, entertainment and fairground rides.

There will also be an entertainment stage, run by Touch FM.

At 7pm Father Christmas and Warwick Mayor Stephen Cross will officially switch on the town’s Christmas lights in Market Place.

Sue Butcher, Chair of the Chamber of Trade, said: “We are looking forward to another great Victorian Evening. The carousel will be there plus a ferris wheel, ferret racing, fire spinners and a great line-up on the stage.

“We want to encourage people to dress up and there are prizes for the best-dressed Victorian. Most of the shops will be open on the night showcasing the great range of independent shops we have in Warwick.”

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council: “This is the highlight of the year for Warwick and an event which everyone looks forward to. This year it will be bigger than ever, with some traditional entertainment, including Punch and Judy, fire spinners and knife juggling.”

There will be free parking in Warwick District Council’s off-street car parks in Warwick on November 30.

This year there will be a special Christmas Lunch held in Warwick on Christmas day.

Terry Morris and his wife Liz Jackson are launching an initiative whereby people can spend Christmas with the community.

The pair will be hosting a Christmas Day lunch at The Court House, Jury Street, for those who will not have any visitors on the day.

Those attending will get a three-course lunch and there will be a capacity of 80 people. Anyone interested or who knows someone who may be on their own living in the CV34 area can call 01926 710284 or email warwickchristmas@outlook.com

Anyone who would also like to volunteer at the event can get in touch with the above contact information.