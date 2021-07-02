Leamington's public tennis courts ready for action after a £225,000 investment

Victoria Park Tennis Club

Leamington's public tennis courts are ready for action after a £225,000 investment.

The courts in Victoria Park and Christchurch Gardens have been recently resurfaced and Victoria Park’s tennis pavilion has also been repainted inside and out and refurbished internally.

Back in January 2020, members of Victoria Park Tennis Club (VP Tennis) raised concerns that Warwick District Council (WDC) will not be resurfacing the courts until after the Commonwealth Games bowls events have taken place in the park in Summer 2022 - and started a petition.

And the tennis courts at Christchurch Gardens were once earmarked by WDC for parking - plans which at the time faced a lot of opposition.

But now Warwick District Council and Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) says it will invest over £225,000 into these projects.

This has been made possible by grant funding of almost £1.6m allocated from the Government’s Local Growth Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) to support infrastructure projects in Leamington related to the town’s preparations for hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, Cllr Liam Bartlett said: “The refurbishment of the pavilion in Victoria Park and the tennis courts in Royal Leamington Spa provides excellent facilities for residents of the district to take up the game of tennis, the courts are open to all.”