Police interview three men following knife attack in Leamington club

Warwickshire Police have thanked all those who helped with their appeal to identify three men they wanted to speak to in connection with in connection with an incident at Clink Bar in Leamington on December 29 last year.

During the incident, which occurred at the Warwick Street bar at around 12.25am, a 23-year-old man from Warwick was attacked with a knife following a verbal altercation.

He suffered serious injuries to his face and ear.

The police released CCTV footage to help them identify three men they wanted to speak to about the incident.

Following information provided by the public three men have been interviewed by officers.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help the police with their enquiries can call 101 and quote incident 8 of 29 December 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org