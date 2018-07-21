Police appealing for information after spate of robberies across Warwickshire

Police are appealing for information following a series of robberies in the county this week.

The first incident occurred at the BP Garage in Coventry Road, Southam, at 6.30am on Wednesday (July 18).

Three men with knives got out of a black BMW before making threats and leaving with cash and tobacco.

The second incident occurred at 6.35am yesterday (Friday July 20) at Dunchurch Service station in Coventry Road, Dunchurch.

Three men got a out of a black BMW before making threats and leaving with cash and cigarettes.

A short time later, at 6.43am, two men with crowbars got out of a black BMW and tried to force entry to the Co-op in School Street, Wolston.

The door was locked so they fled the scene empty handed.

Detective Constable Robert Ewington from Rugby CID said: "These incidents have left all the victims badly shaken and we're keen to identify those responsible.

"At this time we're treating all the incidents as linked and would like to speak to anyone with information that could help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.