Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the reported damages caused to some bus stops in a Warwick Street.

The criminal damage to the bus stops occurred in Harbury Lane of Warwick.

Police

The incident happened on November 25.

Police are appleaing for information from anyone who may have witnesses the damages caused or may have captured DashCam footage.

Anyone with any footage or information can send it to wrc.snt@Warwickshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 24-24/11/19.