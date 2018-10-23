Police appeal after man caught on CCTV breaking barber shop window in Leamington.

The incident took place at Misters in Warwick Street at about 11.30pm last Thursday night (18 October).

Officers would like to speak to the man in the footage.

He is seen looking into the shop window before talking to two men and then kicking the window twice causing it to break.

He falls over in the street as a result of causing the damage and the two other men are seen standing over him.

If anyone witnessed the incident or recognise the man pictured, please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 201 of 19 October 2018.