Plans submitted for 150 homes in Hatton Park

Plans to build 150 new homes in Hatton Park have been submitted.

The application, which has been drawn up by Taylor Wimpey, would see 150 homes built on land to the north of Birmingham Road.

According to the documents there would be a mix of two, three and four-bed houses as well as 40 per cent affordable housing.

The site has been identified for housing development in the Warwick District Local Plan, which was formally adopted in September 2017.

According to the application documents, a new access to the site would be created from Birmingham Road along the southern boundary of the site. It will comprise of the widening to Birmingham Road with a ‘ghost’ right hand turn lane.

There is also a new pedestrian access proposed for Birmingham Road in the plans.

Developer Taylor Wimpey proposes to provide 2.24 hectares of public open space on the site. Within this open space there are proposals for a play area, tree and buffer planting, and structural landscape planting around the site.

The plans were submitted to Warwick District Council on December 22 and so far there are nine letters of objection to the plans on the council’s planning portal.

Objections were made due to concerns such as inadequate infrastructure in terms of traffic, schools and GP surgeries as well as environmental concerns.

To view the plans search W/17/2415 on the planning portal.

The deadline for comments in objection/support is February 2.