"World class" improvements made to Leamington lawn bowls club house for Commonwealth Games next year

Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Club's club house has had a refurbishment to turn it into a "world class facility" for when it hosts Commonwealth Games competitions next year.

Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Club's club house has had a refurbishment to turn it into a "world class facility" for when it hosts Commonwealth Games events next year.

The renovation includes redecoration throughout, new lighting, flooring, carpets and fully refurbished toilet facilities as well as the addition of enhanced Wi-Fi provision, an upgraded PA system and a new café patio.

The refurbishment of the Victoria Park clubhouse is one of several projects to support the growth of participation in lawn and para bowls in the Warwick district.

Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Club's club house has had a refurbishment to turn it into a "world class facility" for when it hosts Commonwealth Games competitions next year.

The improvements have been managed and delivered by Warwick District Council and made possible by grant funding of almost £1.6 million allocated from the Government’s Local Growth Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP).

Warwick District Council is working with Bowls England to promote the Junior Bowls Challenge in the district’s schools, providing children of all ages an opportunity to get involved in the sport.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, councillor Liam Bartlett said: “We are very proud at Warwick District Council, to be hosting the Lawn and Para Bowls at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the work carried out to improve the Bowls Clubhouse in Victoria Park will provide Royal Leamington Spa with a world-class facility for Bowls players in the District, the wider community and the next generation of players.