Warwick's iconic Regency ball set to return after last year's event was cancelled due to Covid-19

Warwick' s iconic Regency ball is set to make a return this year.

Unlocking Warwick, the Court House volunteers, have announced that the event will return in December after it had to be cancelled in 2020 because of Covid-19.

And within 24 hours the tickets were sold out.

The Regency Ball in 2019. Photo supplied

Organiser Tricia Scott said: “The phones at the visitor information centre were red hot as most of the tickets were snapped up within the first few hours of them going on sale.

"The Warwick Regency ball has become a hugely popular pre-Christmas event since it was revived in 2014, with guests travelling from all over England and wearing the most gorgeous period costumes.

"We have had many lovely emails since we announced that this year's ball will go ahead in December barring an unexpected coronavirus surge.

"Many of the dancers attend other Regency Balls around the country, but for some the unique atmosphere of the Warwick Ball makes it a firm favourite.

"The combination of the fabulous setting of the Court House ballroom and the friendliness of the Unlocking Warwick volunteers who do everything to make the evening special, creates a

welcoming environment.

"The dancers can relax and enjoy showing off their magnificent costumes while dancing old favourites and some less familiar dances under the expert guidance of our dance director.

"We are very pleased to have the excellent Frances Richardson calling the dances for us again this year, with period music provided by the noted local trio, Mr. Sayer's Players.

"Guests are clearly confident that the ball will be safe to enjoy.