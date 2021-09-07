Warwick Thai Festival organisers celebrate their best year ever

The Warwick Thai Festival has been heralded a success by the organisers. Photo supplied

Warwick Rotary Club was delighted with the large turnout at its 17th Thai festival last weekend (September 4 and 5), which the club said was the best year ever.

Crowds packed Warwick Racecourse over the two day event, which was managed by Magic of Thailand - who also brought all the artists and stalls.

They have run six festivals around the country this summer, down from a planned ten.

Prayers and blessings were conducted by Buddhist Monks at the festival. Photo supplied

Originally Warwick’s festival was the first to take place at the beginning of June but had to be cancelled due to continued coronavirus restrictions.

Rotary was delighted that hosts Warwick Racecourse could provide another date for the last event of the season.

Warwick Mayor Cllr Richard Edgington opened proceedings on Saturday, introduced by Rotary President Paul Jaspal, and welcomed our visitors, including Rotary District Governor David Clayfield.

Prayers and blessings were also given by Buddhist Monks.

The Warwick Thai Festival has been heralded a success by organisers. Photo supplied

Thai people, friends and families poured in each day from far and near – including a minibus from Swansea and more from Tenby.

Paul Jaspal said: “Warwick Rotary club has worked with the Thai people since the Tsunami in 2004 when it started an annual festival of culture and food to raise money to help orphans.

"We have stayed in touch over the years and recently sent aid to Thailand during the pandemic”.

The festival was sponsored by Kia Cars, Warwick Castle, and Singha Beer, and was attended by visitors from the Thai embassy in UK.

Warwick Racecourse hosted the event and supported organisers throughout the weekend.