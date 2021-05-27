Warwick Rotarians answer the call to send emergency aid to India during Covid-19 crisis

Warwick Rotarians have supported a Heart of England campaign to fund emergency oxygen concentrators to help ease the Covid-19 crisis in India.

Warwick Rotary Club members raised more than £1,000 towards the cost of the vital equipment which saves lives by filtering noxious gases from the oxygen used in the treatment of patients.

Nine generators have already been dispatched after £15,670 was raised by 40 Rotary Clubs across the Heart of England district in just two weeks - and members are now working hard to secure the remaining 32.

The Heart of England Rotary Clubs have worked with Hinckley-based We Care UK to source the equipment. Photo supplied

District Governor Tim Bushell, urged the Rotary Clubs in the Heart of England to donate to this appeal.

He said: “We cannot help but remember the time when the NHS was struggling to deal with Covid-19 cases and now are alarmed that the situation is so much worse in India where people are dying because of lack of Oxygen.

“We see the horrific news broadcast daily from India regarding the rise of Covid 19 cases. Up to 25th May 27 million cases and 307,000 deaths have been reported and that number continues to grow at an alarming rate.

"As is the case in every country, the poorest, most vulnerable members of society suffer most.

The Heart of England Clubs have also worked with the Coventry branch of Khalsa Aid, based in Maidenhead. Photo supplied

“We in the UK know the devastating effects Covid has had on our society but now, thanks to the vaccination programme, we are beginning to defeat this terrible virus.

"We are now in a position to be outward looking and to offer support to our international neighbours”.

He added: “The Rotary Clubs, in the Heart of England have sprung into action to support the food banks in the local communities and now, being an International organisation, we recognise the need to support the poor and the needy in India who are in desperate need. Rotarians have donated, generously, to support the India Oxygen Appeal.”

Last month India marked a grim record of highest number of new registered Covid infections anywhere in the world since the pandemic began, leading to severe shortages of beds and oxygen in hospitals.

Assistant District Governor Amal Rampal and District Governor Tim Bushell with the concentrators. Photo supplied

The Heart of England Clubs have worked with two UK charities to procure and dispatch the first nine concentrators – Hinckley-based We Care UK and the Coventry branch of Khalsa Aid, based in Maidenhead. And the work continues to source the rest.

Heart of England Rotary District Treasurer Robert Rainbow said: “We have been totally overwhelmed with the amount of support this appeal has received from both Rotary Clubs, as well as individuals, across the district.