Warwick pub unable to sell alcohol due to an 'administrative error'
The operators behind the pub said it was a genuine error and that they are trying to sort it out as soon as possible
An 'administrative error' at a pub in Warwick has left customers unable to buy alcohol.
Customers who have recently visited the Globe in Theatre Street have been unable to purchase any alcohol.
Oakman Inns who run several pubs across the region say the reason behind this was because of an error due to the closure of hospitality businesses.
Despite the recent restrictions on alcohol sales, the pub operator is hoping this will be resolved this week.
Alex Ford, MD at Oakman Inns, said: “Due to a genuine administrative error caused by hospitality businesses being shut down, we neglected to properly transfer the premises license of
"The Globe which caused it to lapse.
"We have immediately corrected this with a re-application that we hope they will grant this week, so that we can get back to serving our customers as soon as possible.”