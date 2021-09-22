Warwick duo join cycling challenge to help raise thousands of pounds for charity in support of their colleague

Two men from Warwick were part of a team that took on a cycling challenge to help raise thousands of pounds for charity in support of their colleague.

The group, known as the ‘Uphill Strugglers’, was made up of staff from Network Rail.

The team cycled for three days along the 'Shakespeare Way' from the Globe Theatre in London to the RSC Theatre in Stratford - which is 167 miles.

The team outside the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford after completing their cycling challenge. Photo supplied

Chris Byrne and Dominic Browne, development surveyors who live in Warwick, explained that when a Network Rail colleague rang to say that he had been diagnosed with early onset

dementia, that felt they had to do something.

They chose to raise money for Dementia UK, specifically Admiral Nurses.

When things get difficult for people with dementia and their families, Admiral Nurses work alongside them, giving one-to-one support, guidance and practical solutions.

Chris said: “Admiral Nurses make so much difference to the entire family of someone with dementia we concluded we needed to help to provide access to this life-changing support.”

The 'Uphill Strugglers' managed to raise more than £18,000 for Dementia UK with their challenge.