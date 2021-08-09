Warwick district sees county’s highest year-on-year increase in homeowners selling up - according to new data

New data has revealed that the Warwick district has the highest year-on-year increase in homeowners selling up.

The data on recent house sale enquiry has been released by We Buy Any Home which has revealed property sale trends over the pandemic and last four years.

According to the data, Warwickshire overall has seen a 28.57 per cent increase in house sale enquiries in the last year (Jan to May 2020 vs Jan to May 2021).

Warwick tops the county ranking for the highest number of homeowners selling up, with house sale enquiries up by 131 per cent.

However the research found that homeowners in Stratford seemed 'most content', seeing a 25 per cent year-on-year decrease in enquiries and a 39 per cent decrease when compared to enquiries in 2018.

Overall, the top reason homeowners in England cited when making an enquiry was due to a desire to upsize to a larger home (18 per cent of enquiries).

The second most likely reason was the sale of a second home (16 per cent). Retirement also accounted for nine per cent of enquiries.

Other reasons cited for selling include downsizing, divorce/separation and relocating.

The England locations seeing the biggest increase in house sale enquiries since 2020 are Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire (up 1,100 per cent), followed by Cambridge (up 375 per cent) and

Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire in third (up 309 per cent).