Staff from Co-op stores in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth take part in challenge for mental health charity

Members of staff from Co-op stores across the Warwick district joined a challenge to help raise money for a mental health charity.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week last month, The Midcounties Co-operative encouraged all colleagues to get outside and get active – not only for their own well-being, but for the chance to raise money for charity too.

The Midcounties Co-operative, which serves the area in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth, set a challenge for colleagues to walk, run, swim or cycle 2,500 miles collectively, with the promise of donating £2,500 to Springfield MIND – a mental health charity supporting those in need across Warwickshire and Worcestershire – if the goal was met.

Val Pinfold, Jayne Davies, Rufio, Christine Bayliss and Roxy Peachey. Photo supplied

By the end of the week, its colleagues had smashed the target logging more than 3,800 miles in total.

In recognition of the efforts made by the team, The Midcounties Co-operative decided to increase its donation by £500 to £3,000.

Rebekah Brain, society engagement manager, at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to our wonderful colleagues for getting involved in our Mental Health Awareness Week challenge.

“There’s no doubt that the past year has been especially challenging for a lot of people in different ways, so it’s been great to raise money for Springfield MIND.

Roxy Peachey and Lauren Penman on a walk with Roxy's dog. Photo supplied

"We hope it goes a small way in helping to fund their vital services so they can continue to be there for those in need in our communities.”

Paol Stuart-Thomson, trainer for Mind, added: “Thank you to all of those at The Midcounties Co-operative who supported us during Mental Health Awareness Week.

"This money makes a huge impact in the amount of people we can support on a one-to-one basis and through our peer support.”

The Society has worked in partnership with Springfield MIND for three years to help supportcolleagues with mental health training that includes tips for self-care, learning how to recognise mental health problems and how to reach out to others that may need support.