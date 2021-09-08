Seven-year-old Leamington girl shrugged off her struggles with cystic fibrosis to climb Mount Snowdon to raise thousands of pounds for a charity close to her heart

Leamington schoolgirl Chloe Brown has climbed Mount Snowdon to raise thousands of pounds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust despite having the life-limiting condition.

Budding mountaineer Chloe Brown from Leamington has shown an incredible amount of strength and bravery in the face of adversity by climbing Mount Snowdon to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Seven-year-old Chloe, a Sydenham Primary School pupil, climbed the mountain with some of her family and loved ones on Saturday (September 4) to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust to help others like her who have the genetic disease.

Cystic fibrosis is a life-limiting condition which causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system causing a wide range of challenging symptoms affecting the entire body.

Chloe's mum Michelle said: "Chloe struggled for the first mile as it’s really steep (worse than the top) but she put her headphones on and she was off ahead of us adults setting the pace.

"She did such an amazing job with no moaning, and had one little wobble at 0.8 miles from the very end but she had a pep talk and shot up there.

"I don’t think Chloe really understands just what she has accomplished with both the amount she has raised and just how well she coped.

"We are currently at £3,488 and want to say a huge thank you to all who have sponsored her."

Chloe was inspired to climb a mountain after she had watched a video about Mount Everest at school.

Michelle said: "She would like to climb that but I had to persuade her to set her sights on something a little bit smaller first.

Regular exercise is an important part of managing how cystic fibrosis affects Chloe and Michelle said that during lockdown she developed a real passion for walking and getting outdoors.

Michelle said: "We are really proud of her.

""Her lung function is not as strong as a normal persons so she is at a disadvantage there.

"But we are lucky in that she is actually quite healthy with the condition because I know of younger children who have had to have part of their lungs removed.

"We have raised money for the charity as a family in the past but this is Chloe's first fundraising challenge and she said she wanted to do it to help other people who are living like she is."

