Search is on to find an unclaimed winning lottery ticket bought in Warwickshire - worth £1.1m

A lottery ticket bought in Warwickshire worth over £1 million has yet to be claimed.

National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets - the prize for the ticket is £1,160,724.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket who matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw on May 15.

The winning Lotto numbers on that date were 6, 19, 27, 32, 39, 57 and the Bonus Ball was 50.

The lucky ticket-holder has until November 11, 2021 to claim their prize.

Lotto can only roll four times and on the fifth Lotto Rollover draw it must be won. In a ‘Must Be Won’ draw, if the jackpot isn’t won, the prize amount is shared out among the other prize tiers.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“In this Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw, one lucky ticket-holder, who would normally have won £1,000,000 for matching five man numbers and the Bonus Ball, has had their prize boosted as no ticket-holder matched all six numbers to scoop the jackpot. Now all this lucky winner needs to do is check their ticket and claim this amazing prize.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”