Reverend who served the community in Hatton Park and surrounding villages will retire after more than 20 years

A reverend who has served his community in Hatton Park and the surrounding villages for more than 20 years will be moving on to pastures new.

On Sunday (September 26), he will be holding his last service at the Holy Trinity Church in Hatton Park.

As well as holding this role for two decades, Rev Mobberley says he is also the longest serving clergyman in the Diocese of Coventry - which he has served in for 37 years.

He said: "Previously I have been in urban Coventry and suburban Kenilworth but I have witnessed Hatton Park's construction and how it has grown into a special place with a strong sense of community.

"It has also been a privilege to have been in an area that has such beautiful churches.

"In my time the thing I look back on is the preciousness of connections with families and people - through ceremonies such as weddings and christenings.

"One of the hardest things has been that I have been involved in the funerals of people that I've known for 15 to 20 years - it's very upsetting.

"I am feeling very loved and appreciative of the community but it was the right time to move on."

After his final service on Sunday Rev Mobberley and his wife, who is also ordained and a professional icon painter, will be moving to Shipston-on-Stour.

Rev Mobberley added: "I am looking forward to a slower pace of life - but I do hope to minister in some way.