Radford Semele dad raises more than £2,000 for the school his daughter will start at in September by completing grueling 50-mile Lake District run

Oliver Brearley, 44, recently took part in and finished the Lakeland 50 race in 13 hours and 50 minutes and was among the first 250 runners out of around 1,200 to cross the finish line.

A Radford Semele man has raised more than £2,000 for the school his daughter will start at in September by completing a grueling 50-mile race in the Lake District.

The Lakeland 50 is part of the longer Lakeland 100 event and follows a route starting at Dalemain close to Penrith, and including Coniston via Ullswater, Haweswater Reservoir, Windermere and then the finish line at Coniston Water.

Oliver had to contend with high temperatures during the day and he said he saw several competitors 'in serious trouble' at some of the checkpoints.

At the final check point of the race he had to be taken under the wing of a marshal who gave him a sugary cup of tea and an 'incredible' cheese toastie before he went on to finish the final stages.

Sponsored by the businesses Martin & Co, SCC, and Crescent Industrial as well as family and friends, Oliver is donating the proceeds from his fundraising efforts to the Radford Semele Primary School PTA.He has published a full race report on the https://www.facebook.com/50milesRadfordSemele Facebook page.

Oliver said: "Overall, it was wonderful to be back in the Lake District and being part of of a brilliantly organised event.

"A finish was never in doubt, the only question was in what time?

"As mentioned in my race report, perhaps I underestimated the weather conditions on the day whist trying to deliver a solid finish time. Once I had accepted my target finish was not going to be possible the race thankfully started to comeback to me as the temperature cooled.

"Whilst ever so slightly disappointed about my finish time, I've been absolutely blown away by the generosity and support of the community and local businesses which Radford Semele PTA and myself are very thankful for, personally far exceeding any expectations I may have had.

"The funds raised will go a long way to improving the learning environment for children at the school.

"My mind now turns to 2022."

