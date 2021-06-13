Queen's Birthday Honours List 2021: Here are the recipients with links to Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Getty Images

Here are the people from the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth who have made it onto to the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Many of them have been rewarded for their role in helping their community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We will hopefully bring you more on the individual people - but in the meantime, here are the local people on the list:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire:

Elaine Susan Orton - Warwick

Chief Executive, NHS Charities Together. For services to the NHS during Covid-19

Officers of the Order of the British Empire:

Wendy Tomes - Warwick

Lately Chief Executive Officer, Sidney Stringer Multi Academy Trust. For services to education

Members of the Order of the British Empire:

Timothy John Andrews - Lighthorne

Co-founder, LoveBrum. For services to charity and the community in Birmingham

Professor Timothy James Lockley - Harbury and Leamington

For services to the community in Harbury, particularly during Covid-19

Rachel Booth - Hatton

For services to the community in Warwickshire during Covid-19

Abigail Kathryn Sheridan De Graaff - Shipston-on-Stour

For services to the Warwickshire Scrubbers and to the provision of PPE during Covid-19

Robert Ramsay Collingwood Sherman - Harbury and Leamington

Co-founder, Harbury E-Wheels. For services to the community in Harbury particularly during Covid-19

Molly Bufton Stear - Kenilworth