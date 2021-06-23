Plans submitted to provide a new home for Warwick's Fusiliers museum

Plans have been submitted for a change of use application which would allow Warwick's Fusiliers museum to have a new home.

The Fusiliers Museum is currently located inside St John's House.

Since the loss of Ministry of Defence funding in April 2017, the Trustees of the museum identified remaining in St John’s House would not be sustainable in the long term.

St John's House - the current home of the Fusiliers Museum

Determined to continue to tell the story of Warwickshire men who served Sovereign and Nation since 1674 in The Royal Warwickshire Regiment and later in The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, the Trustees decided to move to a different location.

With the support of Warwick District Council, space has been made available in Pageant House in the centre of Warwick.

Thanks to grants from The National Lottery Heritage Fund Resilience Fund and from the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund, the design of the new space has been finalised and work has been under way since early this year to obtain the relevant clearances from the district planning officers for change of use and for the works which will be necessary for the successful operation of the museum in its new home.

In addition to the new base museum, the Trustees also plan mini-displays at publicly accessible sites around the county and there will be a much improved digital collection.

Chair of Trustees retired Lieutenant Colonel John Rice said: “We are determined to continue to tell the story of Warwickshire’s Infantry Regiment and the human sacrifices made, not only the more than 11,000 in the First Great War, the thousands in the Second World War but also those in later conflict such as in Northern Ireland and more recently in Afghanistan.

"They deserve to be remembered not only on November 11 but also for the remainder of the year.

"The new space will have a fresher feel to it with greater interactivity and electronic display. These are exciting times."