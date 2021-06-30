Photos show wild scenes on the streets of Leamington as fans celebrate England's 2-0 win over Germany

Fans gather in the street to celebrate England's 2-0 win over Germany.

Photos by Ryan Underwood

These were the scenes of celebrations in Leamington last night after England beat Germany 2-0 at Euro 2020.

People piled out of the pubs to celebrate in the street after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane gave England a priceless victory.

