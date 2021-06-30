Photos show wild scenes on the streets of Leamington as fans celebrate England's 2-0 win over Germany
These photos were take by Ryan Underwood
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:48 am
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:50 am
These were the scenes of celebrations in Leamington last night after England beat Germany 2-0 at Euro 2020.
People piled out of the pubs to celebrate in the street after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane gave England a priceless victory.
These photos were taken by Ryan Underwood.
Page 1 of 3