People gather in Leamington to mark a year since the death of George Floyd

People gathered in Leamington today (Sunday) to mark a year since the death of George Floyd - the death which launched anti-racist movements and protests across the world.

This time last year, more than 500 gathered near the Pump Room Gardens and then marched through the town centre.

To mark the anniversary, a crowd of about 30-40 people gathered again at the Pump Room Gardens.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died on May 25 after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.