Older adults in Warwick invited to learn more about the 'online world'

John Morgan and Janina Stanway. Photo supplied

Older adults in Warwick are being invited to join sessions where they can learn more about the 'online world'.

The Gap Community Centre is offering the chance for those aged over 55 to drop-in to a 'computer cafe' to learn internet skills in a relaxed setting.

Running on Monday mornings at 10.30am to 12 noon, for ten weeks starting on September 13, each week attendees can improve their email and online shopping skills, learn to download apps and how to communicate through Zoom and Facebook.

Led by volunteers John and Jean Morgan, and assisted by Frank Sturzaker and John Radford, the one-on-one teaching sessions can help older people such as grandparents who may have been given tablets and laptops by family but do not know how to use them.

The sessions are free to drop into with an optional donation of £2 for tea and coffee.

Retired computer cafe volunteers Jean and John Morgan said: “Many older people can be daunted by using computers and connecting to the internet.

"They worry about pressing the wrong buttons, scams, and their information being stolen.

"As older adults ourselves, we understand this and can guide people through a range of questions and help them to launch safely into a whole new world of technology."

Participant, Janina Stanway, really enjoyed the classes. She said, “Jean, Frank and the two Johns were so helpful and patient. I found coming to the group really useful.

"I will definitely come to the next set of classes; I want to sort out using iPlayer.”

The computer cafe is part of The Gap’s programme of weekly activities for over 55’s including the 'Live Life' companionship and well-being group on Tuesdays 1pm to 3pm, lunch club bingo, raffle, and a two-course hot meal on Wednesdays 10am to 1pm, Knit ‘n’ Natter, Crochet ‘n’ Chatter coffee morning on Thursdays 10am to 12noon, and 'Activitea' companionship and well-being group on Thursday mornings at St Paul’s Church (times tbc).

The Gap’s Older Adults’ Activities Coordinator, Cherylynne Harrison, said: “The main aims of the Older Adults Programme are to help alleviate social isolation, improve health, well-being, and mobility.

"The computer cafe gives people the opportunity to learn new skills, improve their dexterity and challenge their mind, at the same time as building friendships.

"Instead of needing to embark on a formal I.T. qualification, older people can find help according to their needs in a relaxed environment.”

The Gap’s Computer Café takes place at The Gap Community Centre at 39 Oakwood Grove in Warwick every Monday from 10.30am to 12 noon.

The next series of taught sessions will run for ten weeks from September 13 to November 15. There is no need to book, people can just turn up.