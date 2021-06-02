New payment options introduced at several car parks in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth to address rise in demand for cashless parking

A rise in demand for cashless parking has led to the introduction of new payment options at several car parks across the Warwick district.

Warwick District Council have installed new terminals at 19 locations in Kenilworth, Leamington and Warwick will all accept card and contactless payments as well as Apple and Android Pay.

Cllr Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for climate change, said: “We are delighted to offer customers these alternatives when paying to park in our off street and multi-storey facilities.

Pictured at Adelaide Bridge Car Park – Warwick District Council Rangers Jamie Hill and David Anderton. Photo supplied

"It is convenient, as people don’t need to carry cash and it also ensures the welfare of our residents, visitors, commuters and employees, because they don’t have to handle coins and notes and limits personal contact with the machines.

"Users can also extend their stay remotely from their phones.”

In October 2020, the council renewed its contract with the national cashless parking provider RingGo, with the aim of encouraging car park users to pay for their parking securely and touch free from their smartphones.

With the reduction of the surcharge to 10p per session this has led to a significant rise in customers regularly using this payment method.

For more information about parking in the Warwick district go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/parkingHere are the 19 locations with the new payment terminals:

Leamington

~ Adelaide Bridge

~ Vittle Drive car park

~ Court street car park

~ Rosefield Street

~ Chandos Street

~ Bedford street car park

These are in addition to the machines already available at St Peters multi storey, Station Approach, Station Approach Lower Road and Bath Place in Leamington.

Kenilworth

~ Abbey End

~ Square West

~ Abbey Fields car park

Warwick

~ New street

~ West Gate

~ Myton Fields car park

~ Hampton Road car park

~ St Nicholas car park

~ West Rock car park

~ Castle Lane car park

~ Bread and Meat Close

~ Priory Road car park