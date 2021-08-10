New M&S Food store is set to open at Leamington Shopping Park tomorrow and here is a peek at what it looks like inside

The Leamington Courier has today been given access to the M&S Foodhall store at the Leamington Shopping Park on the day before it opens.

The Foodhall will open its doors tomorrow (Wednesday August 11) at 10am, with clothing and home departments, as well as a 130-seat new look M&S café, set to open at the former Debenhams unit next door later in the autumn.

Staff were busy stocking shelves today in preparation for the opening, at which customers will be given free reusable shopping bags and leaflets with discount and offer vouchers inside.

Russ Tatton, who is store manager for both the new food store and the other mixed retail unit, has worked for M&S for more than 20 years and has already opened three other stores for the company.

He said: "They way the retail industry is right now there aren't many new stores being opened so this is an honour and I am very excited.

"People have been knocking on the door because they can't wait to get in.

"Shopping habits are ever-changing and this is an opportunity for us to bring all of our products under one roof and putting the whole experience together when we open the other store in the autumn.

"This will bring ease to the shopping experience with the car parking nearby - we have 500 spaces outside of our store and another 500 nearby - but our branch in the Parade will continue to trade and a lot of the products that sells are the same as what we will have here so this is an add-on, an 'as well as that'."

The new store includes interactive sections including a stand selling M&S's own Percy Pig sweets and a 'farmers' market-style' stall from which customers can pick eggs fresh on the day.

Other features include an oven at the bakery from where customers can get fresh baked garlic bread, a donut table and a large chilled alcoholic drinks section.

Customers can also use their Sparks Card - the company's points card - as part of a scan and shop system which also works via a mobile phone app.

When both are open, the branches will have created around 100 new jobs.

The opening of the new food store coincides with the closure of M&S’s existing Foodhall in Warwick today (Tuesday 10th August).

Staff currently working at the Warwick store will move to the new Leamington Shopping Park Foodhall.

