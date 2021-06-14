New cycle route planned for Warwick - residents urged to have their say on the plans

Residents and cyclists are being invited to comment on a proposed new cycle route in Warwick

Residents and cyclists are being invited to comment on a proposed new cycle route on the A429 Stratford Road and Shakespeare Avenue in Warwick.

The aim of the 0.8km route is to provide a 'safe and convenient' connection between the existing cycle routes on Stratford Road and Hampton Road, which form part of a north-south link through Warwick.

The scheme is part of Warwickshire County Council’s programme of new cycle routes which it hopes will make it easier for people to cycle for short local journeys, helping to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, tackle congestion and support physical activity.

The scheme will be funded by the council and the Government’s Getting Building Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The proposed scheme will involve extending the existing Stratford Road shared use footway / cycleway to the pedestrian crossing point near Shakespeare Avenue, which will be upgraded to provide a safe crossing point for cyclists as well as pedestrians.

On Shakespeare Avenue, the proposal will involve widening the footway on the southern side of the road to provide a new shared use footway / cycleway.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “I’m pleased to see plans coming forward to complete another local cycle link, contributing towards our ambitions to develop comprehensive cycle route networks in Warwickshire’s main towns and make cycling a natural choice for local journeys.

"By providing a safe crossing point on Stratford Road and a cycle route segregated from traffic, we hope that more people will be encouraged to cycle for everyday trips in and around Warwick.”