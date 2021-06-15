National Lottery reveals someone in Warwickshire has just become a millionaire

File image.

Camelot UK Lotteries has today confirmed that it has received a claim on the £1,160,724 Lotto prize from a ticket matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball and bought in Warwickshire for the Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw on May 15.

In a Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw, if the jackpot isn’t won, the prize amount is shared out amongst the other prize tiers.

This one lucky Warwickshire ticket-holder, who would normally have won £1,000,000 for matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball, has had their prize boosted as no ticket-holder matched all six numbers to scoop the jackpot.1

As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected. Subject to validation* the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s Winners’ Advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

We There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance.