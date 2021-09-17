National floristry finals heading to college in South Warwickshire

Jane Benefield at Moreton Morrell College. Photo supplied

Moreton Morrell College is set to host a major WorldSkills UK final in November as the country’s top florists go head-to-head for the national title.

The college, which is part of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), will host the eight floristry WorldSkills UK finalists on November 13 and 14.

WorldSkills UK national finals have traditionally been held in Birmingham but this year the finals are going on the road to 25 venues – including the famous land-based college in Warwickshire.

The college will host the eight floristry WorldSkills UK finalists in November. Photo supplied

It will be the first time that Moreton Morrell College has hosted the event and will see three of its students competing across the two days.

Emily Wykes from Northamptonshire, Jane Sked-Connop from The Cotswolds and Charlotte Coates from Warwickshire will be among the eight competitors and all are enrolled on courses at the college.

The highly-coveted gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded on November 14 to the three florists with the highest scores.

Jane Benefield, course leader for Floristry at Moreton Morrell College, said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to be the host venue for this year’s WorldSkills UK national floristry final.

“I’m over the moon for all of the competitors that have reached the final and I know it is a culmination of many months of hard work and dedication.

“It’s brilliant for floristry to have live competitions back after a year away. WorldSkills UK is the stage for the country’s best to show what they can do and we’re excited that it will be happening with us here at Moreton Morrell College.”

The WorldSkills UK national finals will involve 400 students and apprentices in 64 skills competitions around the country between November 9 and 18.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Steph McGovern on the set of her Channel 4 show Packed Lunch on November 26.

Sandie Griffith, competition organiser at WorldSkills UK on behalf of the British Florist Association, added: “We are really excited to be taking the show on the road this year with our final being hosted by Moreton Morrell College in November.