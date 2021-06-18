Leamington schoolgirl hopes to raise enough money to name guide dog puppy

A schoolgirl from Leamington is hoping to raise £2500 to name a guide dog puppy, after being inspired by her voluntary work for sight loss charity Guide Dogs.

Rosie Hanna, who is 14, first became involved with the charity three years ago when her family decided to become volunteer fosterers.

Foster families for Guide Dogs provide temporary homes for trainee guide dogs, as they complete the latter stages of their training to become life-changing guides.

Rosie Hanna

Rosie said: “We currently board guide dogs during their early training and I have enjoyed seeing all of the different personalities of the 12 trainee guide dogs we’ve looked after.

“I once got to see one of the dogs we’d cared for after he had been partnered with his new owner and the way he had so completely settled in was amazing - it was as if he knew he was to help the man he’d been partnered with.

“I am very passionate about dogs and I have been a volunteer for Guide Dogs for a while. I wanted to help them by raising some funds and I am grateful for the work they put in.

“If I raise £2,500, I get to name a puppy as a thank you for my fundraising.”

Rosie, who has won awards for her voluntary work for the charity, has been raising money towards her total by selling Christmas cards and arranging cake sales.

She has not decided on a name for her pup yet but will pick one when she reaches her target.

The dogs who Rosie and her family care for complete their guide dog training at the charity’s Midlands Regional Centre, situated on Warwick New Road.

Liz Gilbert, community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs, said: “Rosie is a fantastic volunteer who, as well as looking after our dogs, has supported us locally with fundraising and with tours of our Leamington centre.