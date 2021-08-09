Leading global storage and information management company opens "major" site in Leamington

Iron Mountain's Intergra shared-user warehouse facility at Precision Park covers more than 156,000 square feet and will store up to 23,000 pallets.

A leading global storage and information management company has opened a major new site in Leamington which it has said will create several jobs and boost the town's economy.

Iron Mountain's Intergra shared-user warehouse facility at Precision Park covers more than 156,000 square feet and will store up to 23,000 pallets.

The company has said the investment is in response to the growing market demand for its storage expertise and that the site was selected due to it being close to the M40 and the Warwick Bypass.

Phil Shepley, The vice president and general manager for Northern Europe at Iron Mountain, said: "This modern new facility will ensure that our customers can securely store their important assets or stock for rapid access whenever they’re needed.

"“Demand for our secure storage services continues to grow in the UK – the Leamington site is yet another exciting addition to our offer that has been specifically designed to meet that space shortage requirement.”

