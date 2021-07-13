Kenilworth Rambling Club celebrates first 'post lockdown' event

The club holds three walks a month

Kenilworth Rambling Club had their first "post lockdown" walk on July 11. Photo supplied
The Kenilworth Rambling Club is celebrating its first 'post lockdown' walk.

The walk, took place last Sunday (July 11), which saw a group of 18 people get together for the event.

The club organises a walk on three Sundays each month.

If anyone would like to join them or learn more about the club they should contact the club's new membership secretary on: 01926 853311.