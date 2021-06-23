Kenilworth community unites to transform shopping centre for visitors

Judy Brook, from Kenilworth Books in Talisman Shopping Centre. Photo supplied

Plants, flowers, benches and art have transformed Talisman Shopping Centre for visitors in Kenilworth

Volunteers led by Kenilworth Books and Kenilworth Arts Festival have been hard at work to give the square a makeover in recent months – and the work continued as part of Kenilworth Naturewatch Week.

The team has planted and maintained a living wall and flower border around the car park at the heart of the shopping centre, while also installing benches for visitors to sit and enjoy the new surroundings.

Planting has focused on bee-friendly plants and the team has been working with Bee Friendly Kenilworth to ensure that the plants are well chosen for the area.

One of the new additions is a tactile fence, which features a variety of purpose-built activities for children to touch, see and hear.

The 4th Kenilworth Scouts have made and donated the collection of bug houses which can now be found nestled in among the plants, which have almost all been grown and donated by the local community and are looked after by a growing group of volunteer gardeners.

There has also been a butterfly mural painted by local Brink artist Tim Robottom, which makes for an ideal photo spot for visitors to Talisman Shopping Centre.

Judy Brook, owner of Kenilworth Books, has led on the project and says it is fantastic to see the transformed space being enjoyed by visitors, young and old.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support so far in creating the lovely new space,” said Judy.

“Everyone who has been involved has made their mark and there is plenty to see. We particularly love the woollen caterpillar on the fence, which looks fabulous.

“The space is providing amazing opportunities for community engagement and interaction, improving air quality, reducing pollution and creating opportunity for increase in wildlife and biodiversity.

“The project is ongoing and we’re hoping more volunteers will come forward to help us out with adding to and maintaining the space.”

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties – the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre – added: “It’s been excellent to follow the work that Judy and her volunteers have been doing at Talisman Shopping Centre.

“We are really grateful for all the hard work that has successfully transformed this space.