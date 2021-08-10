Kenilworth and Warwick vaccination site prepares for flu season and Covid booster programme

The Kenilworth and Warwick Primary Care Network (PCN) have put plans in motion ready for this year’s flu season and the new Covid booster programme.

The PCN is made up of Abbey Medical Centre, Castle Medical Centre, Chase Meadow Health Centre, Priory Medical Centre and Avonside Health Centre, and they were the first in south Warwickshire to begin the Covid vaccination programme.

Since December 2020 they have vaccinated more than 70,000 patients and will continue providing booster Covid vaccines alongside flu vaccines to eligible patients when flu season begins in September.

The Kenilworth and Warwick Primary Care Network (PCN) have put plans in motion ready for this years flu season and the new Covid booster programme. Photo supplied

However unlike previous years the flu vaccines will also be given at The Ramada Hotel near Kenilworth instead of at the local GP practice.

Ryan Smith, non-clinical partner at Abbey Medical Centre and PCN strategic manager, said: “This year’s flu programme will look quite different and is still subject to a lot of guidance being released by NHS England in due course.

"As a PCN we working hard on a plan to ensure our patients are vaccinated with both vaccines according to the future guidance.”

Patients will be invited nearer the time to receive their vaccinations via text if they have a mobile, by phone call and/or by letter.

