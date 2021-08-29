Hundreds of trucks to descend on Gaydon for the Retro Truck Show

Around 300 modern and classic trucks will descend on Gaydon when the British Motor Museum hosts the Retro Truck Show. Photo supplied

Around 300 modern and classic trucks will descend on Gaydon when the British Motor Museum hosts the Retro Truck Show next month.

Now in its eleventh year, truck enthusiasts will be able to see an array of powerful trucks from some of the top manufacturers including Volvo, Scania, DAF, Foden and ERF trucks on Saturday 11 and Sunday September 12.

The Retro Truck Show is one of the museum’s most popular events and features some modern trucks produced between 1971 and 2001.

Trucks that fall into the age category of 1971 to 2001 are welcome to attend and the cost is £20.

There are no trophies or judging, just the opportunity for truck fans to get together and admire the displays.

There will also be an indoor model show and camping is available on the Friday and Saturday nights.

Lee Herbert, show organiser said “The Retro Truck Show is a fantastic show making great use of our outdoor event space and a superb weekend for owners, drivers, enthusiasts and the public.

"With a laid back and relaxed atmosphere, it sets it aside from other truck shows. Seeing trucks from four different decades is an amazing spectacle to see and we look forward to the show next month”.

Visitors can also enjoy exploring the museum and collections centre as entry is included within the show ticket.

Advance truck entry costs £20 per vehicle and includes entry for the driver and one passenger, with additional passenger passes available to purchase. Saturday show tickets cost £14.50 for adults, £9 for children and £40 for a family.

Sunday is the busier day with more trucks on display, it is also one of the museum's special show days, meaning that annual pass holders are not valid on this day.

Sunday show tickets cost £18 for adults, £10 for children and £46 for a family. Weekend tickets are also available.