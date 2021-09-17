How residents in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth can donate their old newspapers and help guide dog puppies

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs has launched its ‘papers for puppies’ campaign, asking readers of local newspapers in Warwickshire to donate their old papers to help guide dog pups.

The charity breeds its life-changing puppies at its state-of-the-art National Centre, just outside Leamington.

Staff at the centre, which is the only one of its kind in the country, have cared for over 12,000 puppies since the centre opened in 2011.

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs has launched its ‘papers for puppies’ campaign, asking readers of local newspapers in Warwickshire to donate their old papers to help guide dog puppies. Photo supplied

With lots of pups to care for, the charity needs second-hand newspapers to create indoor toileting areas for pups and help teach them where to spend a penny.

Janine Dixon, dog care and welfare manager based at the Guide Dogs National Centre, said: “In an average year, we care for over 1,000 guide dog puppies at our centre.

“Most guide dog pups come to us at around 8 weeks’ old for health and temperament checks, having been born in volunteers’ homes.

“During their stay with us, much like new-borns, our pups spend lots of time exploring, eating and toileting.

“We’re asking people in Warwickshire to donate their used newspapers, so we can create comfortable indoor toileting areas for our pups.

“As well creating a sanitary environment which can be easily cleaned, laying designated areas of newspaper in our kennels encourages pups to toilet in a specific area, preparing them for their future toilet training.

“If you could donate your old newspapers or similar sorts of paper to help our pups, please visit our centre and drop your donation at our donation point.”

Guide dog pups stay at the National Centre for around a week before moving to live with volunteer Puppy Raisers for around a year.

After this, they start their formal guide dog training, and most guide dog puppies will qualify as working guide dogs by the age of two.

Residents can support the papers for puppies campaign by dropping newspapers at the Guide Dogs National Centre in Banbury Road in Bishop’s Tachbrook, CV33 9QJ, Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.