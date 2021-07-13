Hatton primary school pupils complete charity challenge after learning about plastic pollution

Pupils at a primary school in Hatton have completed a charity challenge after learning about plastic pollution.

Honiley Class (Year 2) at The Ferncumbe C of E Primary School took part in sponsored walk last week to raise money for Plastic Oceans UK.

The children's topic for this half term is 'how have people made the world a better place'.

Honiley Class (Year 2) at The Ferncumbe C of E Primary School took part in sponsored walk to raise money for Plastic Oceans UK and were joined by Cllr Terry Morris for the final part of their challenge. Photo supplied.

As part of their learning the children looked at the book 'One Plastic Bag' by Miranda Paul and were shocked to discover how plastic is polluting oceans and causing harm to wildlife.

Pupils also wrote letters to Cllr Terry Morris during his time as mayor to share their concerns.

The class decided they wanted to raise money for Plastic Oceans UK, who work hard to stop plastic reaching the oceans so over the course of a week, they completed 50 laps of the school's running track.

Miss Constable, Year 2 class teacher, said: "Cllr Terry Morris showed his support by joining the children for their last 10 laps of the track, which the children thoroughly enjoyed.

Honiley Class (Year 2) at The Ferncumbe C of E Primary School took part in sponsored walk to raise money for Plastic Oceans UK. Photo supplied.

"To date, the children have raised £450.10 for Plastic Oceans UK.

"The rest of the school are absolutely thrilled for the children and are incredibly proud of their efforts for such a worthy cause. Well done everyone."

Cllr Terry Morris said: "The children of Year 2 at Ferncumbe School wrote to me whilst I was Mayor of Warwick to tell me about their studies focussing on plastic pollution and its impact on oceans and wildlife.

"I was very impressed by their letters and how passionate they were on this subject.

Honiley Class (Year 2) at The Ferncumbe C of E Primary School took part in sponsored walk to raise money for Plastic Oceans UK and were joined by Cllr Terry Morris for the final part of their challenge. Photo supplied.

"I was delighted when they subsequently invited me to come to their school and hear more about their project.

"As part of this, they asked me to join the last laps of their sponsored walk covering 100 laps of their playing field.

"The children were very welcoming and it was a real pleasure to spend time with them."