Good Schools Guide writes glowing review of independent school in Kenilworth

Crackley Hall pupils Lily Bryson and Aaron Anderson with Headmaster Rob Duigan who is holding a copy of the Good Schools Guide

A Kenilworth independent school has been given a glowing review by an editor for a prestigious schools guide.

The editor from the Good Schools Guide visited Crackley Hall School in June.

And, after interviewing the school's headmaster Rob Duigan, touring the site with pupils, observing lessons and speaking to teachers and parents, the editor produced the 2,500 word report which can now be read on the Good Schools Guide’s website and will be included in the next hard copy edition of the guide.

The review includes a pen portrait of Mr Duigan, plus insights into teaching and learning, sport and the performing arts, co-curricular activities, pastoral care and leavers’ destinations.

It says: "Pupils and parents praise their ‘lovely’ teachers for ‘listening’, ‘really fun lessons’ and ‘taking every opportunity to find what they are good at and encouraging them’.

"Parents say teachers manage work levels so that at any one time, ‘there may be three different levels taught in the same classroom, giving individual attention, focusing on each end of the spectrum’ without, as one noted, ‘losing sight of the middle of the road’.

"Children who need stretching are given extension work within classroom, in small tutor groups and access a regional gifted and talented programme.”

"In his address to pupils the headmaster tells them, ‘You are valued, try your best at all times, stay involved, be kind to others and the world. Smile.’

"That pretty much sums what we saw at Crackley Hall."

Crackley Hall is a a Catholic, co-educational, school for pupils aged from four to 11.

It is now just one of just 1,300 schools currently reviewed by the Guide out of over 30,000 schools in the UK.

Mr Duigan said: "“It was a pleasure to welcome the Good Schools Guide to Crackley Hall.

"They spent a typically busy day with us and we feel they have captured the warmth and energy of our whole school community.

"We are delighted that they have recognised the all-round excellence of our first-class school, and especially our collective enthusiasm for all aspects of learning and the individual care and attention each and every one of our pupils receives.”

“As Covid restrictions ease, we are looking forward to welcoming prospective families to the school, so they can find out for themselves what a Crackley education could do for their child.”