Gaydon's British Motor Museum to host evening event for motoring enthusiasts

Gaydon Gathering will be returning to the museum later this month. Photo supplied

Gaydon's British Motor Museum is set to host its next gathering event for motoring enthusiasts later this month

The event, which was re-launched in April this year, is an informal evening and is completely free to attend.

The next session will take place on Tuesday September 14 from 5pm to 8.30pm.

'Gaydon Gathering' take place outdoors on the museum's arenas on the second Tuesday every month and see hundreds of vehicles of all makes and models on display.

At 6.30pm the museum will present the 'Gaydon Garage' when the workshop doors open to reveal one of the fantastic vehicles from the collection that is not often seen out of the museum.

The vehicle will be driven out around the site. Hints as to what the car is are posted each month on the museum’s social media channels in the run up to the event.

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum said: “Come along and enjoy a fantastic gathering.

"It doesn’t matter if you have a vehicle or not, or if your vehicle is British or not, if it’s a car, commercial, military, bus, motorbike, scooter, tractor or any other interesting vehicle, just bring it along.

"Be it classic, veteran, vintage or a modern classic – all are welcome.

"It’s an opportunity for petrol heads to indulge their passion with like-minded people - whilst having a burger and a drink, hopefully in the autumn sunshine.”

Display vehicles will be parked in front of the museum whilst there will be separate free parking for those that arrive in modern everyday vehicles.

Visitors can also enjoy refreshments including burgers, tea, coffee and soft drinks. Please note that the museum itself will not be open for the evening gatherings.

The last outdoor gathering for 2021 will take place on the Tuesday, October 12 then over the winter they will take the gatherings inside as a series of ‘Museum Lates’ - a chance to view elements of the collections in more detail.

More information on these will follow shortly, but they will also take place on the second Tuesday evening of the month, in November, January and March and pre-booking will remain essential.