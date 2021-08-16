First exhibition for one of the country's smallest art galleries in Leamington

Friends Group members Paul Dickins, Alison Chantrey and Louise Goold with Kingsley School Year 8 and 9 pupils. Photo credit: David Chantrey.

One of the country's smallest art galleries in Leamington is holding its inaugural exhibition.

The Art Box, based in a formerly disused iconic red public telephone box at Christchurch Gardens in the town centre, is hosting a display of lockdown photography by year 8 and 9 artists from Kingsley School.

The display will continue until early September, when a new show of landscapes will be unveiled.

Paul Dickins, the secretary of the Friends of Christchurch Gardens group, said: “We are delighted that Leamington Town Council approved the Friends’ proposal for a mini art gallery, investing in the refurbishment and restoration of the kiosk.

"We are looking forward to exhibitions by pupils from local schools and anticipate some wonderful creativity."

The Art Box is located on Clarendon Avenue, at the edge of Christchurch Gardens, known locally as Top Park, opposite the north end of The Parade.