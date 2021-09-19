Driver has lucky escape after car plummets 30ft off A46 after crash

The driver plummeted 30ft after a crash off the A46. Photo by OPU Warwickshire

A driver has a lucky escape after their car plummeted 30ft after a crash on the A46.

The Operational Partrol Unit, known as OPU Warwickshire, posted about attending the incident on their social media at around 4.15am in Saturday (September 18).

The incident happened on the A46 at the Sherbourne roundabout.

Officers said it was a single car collision and that the driver, who had been drink-driving, plummeted down a 30ft drop in their car.

A spokesperson said: "Amazingly the driver had minor injuries after the car had dropped 30 foot.

"Driver who was intoxicated was taken to hospital.

"Driver will be processed for drink driving."

If anyone has any information about the incident they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 17 of September 18.

