Co-op stores in Warwickshire join fight against plastic waste

Co-op stores across Warwickshire have joined the fight against plastic waste.

The Midcounties Co-operative has launched a soft plastic collection scheme in its stores across the county, making it easier for residents to recycle materials such as bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and wrappers from pet food.

The new initiative has been rolled out in more than 200 of its food stores and the company says it now means that all of its Co-op branded packaging is 100 per cent widely recyclable.

One of the plastic recycling drop offs. Photo supplied

The collection points are located inside the stores, and customers can dispose of any of the accepted materials, regardless of where the item was purchased.

Mike Pickering, co-operative social responsibility manager at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “As a Society, we’re committed to making change and encouraging our members and customers to work us with us to build a better environment for our future, and recycling is a big part of that.

“We know that many of our customers and members want to do even more than they already are to help the planet, and the new recycling collection points are a great, convenient solution to help them with that.”

The Midcounties Co-operative continues to tackle the issue of single-use plastic as part of its 1Change campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the issues caused by plastic pollution and encourage its members and customers to make more sustainable choices to help reduce their impact on the environment.