Chair of charity that works to reduce the environmental impact on Leamington and Warwick communities steps down after 10 years

The chair of a charity that works to reduce the environmental impact on communities in Leamington and Warwick has stepped down.

John Armstrong received many tributes from fellow Action 21 trustees when he stepped down recently after 10 years as chair of the board of trustees.

Action 21 is a local volunteer-based charity which works to reduce the environmental impact - mainly through the operation of the Re-Useful Centre in Court Street in south Leamington.

During his ten-year tenure, John steered the charity through a number of challenges including three changes of premises.

The last financial year has been particularly difficult because of Covid-19 and the Re-Useful Centre traded for just 19 weeks due to the various lockdown.

Action 21 had to close its specialist vintage shop, Emporium, in the High Street because of the loss of income.

The Court Street shop layout was altered to make it Covid-safe and to create a separate Emporium section to accommodate vintage items.

General manager Martin Smith said: "Everyone involved was delighted when the shop re-opened and we have been complimented for the significant arrangements put in place to protect both volunteers and customers from the coronavirus.

"We believe that we are the cheapest charity shop in Leamington and our primary aim is to encourage reuse and recycling, in line with the District’s climate emergency objectives."