Birmingham 2022 reveals ticket details and events schedule for biggest ever Commonwealth Games sports programme including events in Leamington and Warwick

British athletes Kelly Petersen-Pollard, Delicious Orie and Hannah England at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham which is undergoing improvements before it hosts the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Registration for tickets and the full event schedule for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is now live on the game’s website.

It includes details of sessions for Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls at Victoria Park Royal Leamington Spa as well as the road race which starts and finishes at St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

The events schedule allows sports fans to see the details of the 286 sessions that will feature at next summer’s Games.

Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club at Victoria Park will host the lawn and para bowls events at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Women’s cricket T20, basketball 3x3, wheelchair basketball 3x3 and mixed synchronised diving will all debut in Birmingham.

The schedule includes two 'Super Sundays' with the second set to be the ultimate showcase of women’s sport.

Residents from the West Midlands have priority to apply in the ballot from July with the general sale ballot opening in September. Ticket prices for the Games start from £8 for those under 16 and £15 for adults.

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Culture, Tourism and Leisure Councillor Liam Bartlett commented:

“Birmingham 2022 is over a year away and as registration for the ticket ballot opens it would be great to see families from across Warwick District take up this fantastic opportunity. Both to see world-class sport and also encourage the next generation of sports fans to take part in sport and possibly participate at future games.”

The event schedule was launched with the help of Team England hopefuls who visited the host city’s Alexander Stadium - an important Games venue currently undergoing a £72 million refurbishment which is on budget and on schedule to be completed in Spring 2022.

Matt Kidson, Director of Sport for Birmingham 2022 said: “With more detail for our sports programme now revealed, the Games is really taking shape and it’s time for people to start planning which sessions they want to attend next summer, as our tickets will go on sale very soon.

“With 19 different sports and eight Parasports, we have such a rich and varied programme and there will be medal moments on every single day of competition.

“We also have a really interesting mix of venues, with established facilities like the NEC and Arena Birmingham, beautiful parks like St Nicholas Park and West Park and exciting redevelopments like the Alexander Stadium, where the progress in the last 12 months has been phenomenal.”

CGF President, Dame Louise Martin, said: “With Birmingham 2022 fully on track to stage a fantastic, fully inclusive event, now is the time to plan your visit to the Commonwealth Games.

“The publication of the full event schedule today reveals 11 exciting days of competition that will see 4,500 elite athletes compete across 19 sports.

“We are particularly proud to be offering affordable ticket prices, so please make sure you don’t miss out and that you visit the Birmingham 2022 website to create your ticketing account right now.”

As well as providing new information about the schedule and revealing details about tickets, in recent weeks organisers have also given updates on key venues and attention has now turned to the Alexander Stadium in the Perry Barr area of Birmingham.

The stadium, which will host the opening and closing ceremonies for the Games, as well as the athletics events, is being completely redeveloped ahead of Birmingham 2022 and a huge amount of progress has been made on the project.